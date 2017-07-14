Man gets year in prison for bilking 2 Missouri churches

A suburban Kansas City man has been ordered to spend a year and a day in federal prison for admittedly stealing more than $86,000 from two churches where he had worked or volunteered.

Sixty-year-old David Townley of Raytown was sentenced Thursday in Kansas City, where he pleaded guilty in February to one count each of wire fraud, mail fraud and tax evasion. Townley also must repay the stolen money.

Townley admitted that he defrauded Nativity of Mary church and school in Independence of more than $52,000 from 2007 through 2013. He was that site’s business manager.

Authorities say Townley also stole more than $34,000 from Sacred Heart of Guadalupe in Kansas City while he was a church volunteer in charge of paying its bills and filing its tax returns.