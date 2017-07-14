Man gets year in prison for bilking 2 Missouri churches

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A suburban Kansas City man has been ordered to spend a year and a day in federal prison for admittedly stealing more than $86,000 from two churches where he had worked or volunteered. Sixty-year-old David Townley of Raytown was sentenced Thursday in Kansas City, where he pleaded guilty in February to one count each of wire ...