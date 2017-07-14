Trump administration to appeal travel ban ruling to justices

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

In another setback for President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Hawaii further weakened the already-diluted travel ban by vastly expanding the list of U.S. family relationships that visitors from six Muslim-majority countries can use to get into the country. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Friday that the administration will appeal the ruling to the U.S. ...