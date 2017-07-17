Judge puts an end to New Mexico’s 1966 water-rights lawsuit

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

After more than 50 years of litigation, a federal judge has brought an end to a water-rights lawsuit involving four Native American communities and various residents in northern New Mexico. The lawsuit, known as the Aamodt Case, began in 1966. U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson's decree on Friday puts an end to it, unless someone ...