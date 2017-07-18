Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Appellate court dismisses claim from Jeffrey Witt’s former clients

Appellate court dismisses claim from Jeffrey Witt’s former clients

By: Catherine Martin July 18, 2017

An appellate court has dismissed an action seeking more money from The Bar Plan for a malpractice claim against now disbarred attorney Jeffrey Witt. Witt was sentenced to 44 months in prison in 2014 after pleading guilty to felony charges, including aggravated identity theft after he took out a $100,000 line of credit under his mother’s ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo