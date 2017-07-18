Quantcast
Federal records: Hastert released from prison in Minnesota

By: Associated Press July 18, 2017

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records Tuesday. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in April 2016 in a banking violations case that revealed accusations he had sexually abused teenagers while coaching wrestling at ...
