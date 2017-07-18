Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Felony murder defendants may raise self-defense instruction

Felony murder defendants may raise self-defense instruction

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com July 18, 2017

A defendant charged with felony murder may be entitled to a self-defense instruction if the underlying felony is not violent, the Missouri Court of Appeals has held. The Eastern District clarified the issue, which had not been directly addressed in Missouri, adding that the defendant must also meet the traditional prerequisites for a self-defense claim. “It is ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo