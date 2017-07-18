Felony murder defendants may raise self-defense instruction

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A defendant charged with felony murder may be entitled to a self-defense instruction if the underlying felony is not violent, the Missouri Court of Appeals has held. The Eastern District clarified the issue, which had not been directly addressed in Missouri, adding that the defendant must also meet the traditional prerequisites for a self-defense claim. “It is ...