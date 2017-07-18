Legislative intent guides appeals ruling in transgender restroom case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld the dismissal of a transgender teen’s discrimination lawsuit against his school district for denying him access to facilities in line with his state-recognized gender. In the 2-1 ruling Tuesday, the court ruled that the state legislature did not intend “discrimination on the grounds of sex” in the Missouri ...