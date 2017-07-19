Justices uphold refugee ban but say grandparents still OK

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Supreme Court says the Trump administration can strictly enforce its ban on refugees, but is leaving in place a weakened travel ban that includes grandparents among relatives who can help visitors from six mostly Muslim countries get into the U.S. The justices acted Wednesday on the administration's appeal of a federal judge's ruling last week. ...