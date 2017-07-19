Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Justices uphold refugee ban but say grandparents still OK

Justices uphold refugee ban but say grandparents still OK

By: Mark Sherman Associated Press July 19, 2017

The Supreme Court says the Trump administration can strictly enforce its ban on refugees, but is leaving in place a weakened travel ban that includes grandparents among relatives who can help visitors from six mostly Muslim countries get into the U.S. The justices acted Wednesday on the administration's appeal of a federal judge's ruling last week. ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo