Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Lawmakers say drug monitoring debate isn’t over in Missouri

Lawmakers say drug monitoring debate isn’t over in Missouri

By: Associated Press July 19, 2017

Key Missouri lawmakers say a prescription drug monitoring program that Republican Gov. Eric Greitens created through an executive order doesn't go far enough and that legislation is still needed. At issue is the program's focus on overprescribing doctors instead of doctor-shopping patients. Greitens' plan differs significantly from what has been debated in the Legislature and what ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo