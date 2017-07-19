Male police officers did not face discrimination, jury says

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Four male police sergeants who were passed over for a new assignment in favor of a female colleague were not discriminated against on the basis of gender by the Kansas City Police Department, a jury ruled. The nine-person Jackson County jury deliberated for about three hours after a weeklong trial before reaching its verdict April 10. ...