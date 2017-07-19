Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
New charges filed in Jackson County contraband case
Four people accused of taking part in a conspiracy to smuggle contraband into the Jackson County Detention Center face new charges and a fifth person was added to the case following grand jury indictments returned Tuesday. Andre Lamonte Dickerson, 26; Carlos Laron Hughley, 32; Janikkia Lashay Carter, 36; and Marion Lorenzo Byers, 35; all of Kansas ...