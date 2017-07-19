Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
US restoring asset seizures, with safeguards
The Trump administration will soon restore the ability of police to seize suspects' money and property with federal help, but The Associated Press has learned the policy will come with a series of new provisions aimed at preventing the types of abuse that led the Obama Justice Department to severely curtail the practice. At issue is ...