Apollo 11 bag laced with moon dust sells for $1.8 million

By: Associated Press July 20, 2017

A bag containing traces of moon dust sold for $1.8 million at an auction on Thursday following a galactic court battle. The collection bag, used by astronaut Neil Armstrong during the first manned mission to the moon in 1969, was sold at a Sotheby's auction of items related to space voyages. The buyer declined to be ...
