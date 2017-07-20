Barrett to receive ABA award

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The American Bar Association will honor Michael Barrett, director of the Missouri Public Defender System, at its annual meeting next month. The ABA will give Barrett its Dorsey Award, which recognizes exceptional work by a public defender or legal aid lawyer. The award was established as a tribute to the late Charles H. Dorsey Jr., long-time ...