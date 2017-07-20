Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Chief Justice Roberts says criticism won’t stop judges

Chief Justice Roberts says criticism won’t stop judges

By: Associated Press July 20, 2017

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, once dubbed "disgraceful" by President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that criticism from politicians won't dissuade judges from doing their jobs. In a question-and-answer session at the University of Melbourne's law school, Roberts was asked about political criticism of the courts — a particularly relevant question for the justice, ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo