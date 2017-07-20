Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Gateway Legal Services to shut down

Gateway Legal Services to shut down

By: Catherine Martin July 20, 2017

Gateway Legal Services, a legal aid office founded by the late Richard Teitelman, is closing its doors. Michael Ferry, the organization’s executive director, said the possibility of closing had been discussed for some time and the organization made the decision to stop taking new cases in May. “You could see it coming, it wasn’t like an Earth ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo