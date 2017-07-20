Quantcast
Jury finds for wreck victim despite pre-existing condition

Jury finds for wreck victim despite pre-existing condition

By: Lawrence Viele Davidson Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly July 20, 2017

A federal jury ordered Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company to pay $225,000 to a man who suffered neck injuries in a car wreck that aggravated a longstanding pre-existing condition. After the February verdict, the company won a motion to reduce the award to $125,000 because the plaintiff had already settled an underlying claim in the case for ...
