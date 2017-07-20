Jury finds for wreck victim despite pre-existing condition

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal jury ordered Nationwide Affinity Insurance Company to pay $225,000 to a man who suffered neck injuries in a car wreck that aggravated a longstanding pre-existing condition. After the February verdict, the company won a motion to reduce the award to $125,000 because the plaintiff had already settled an underlying claim in the case for ...