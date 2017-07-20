Quantcast
Home / National / October trial date set for case linked to “S-Town” podcast

October trial date set for case linked to “S-Town” podcast

By: Associated Press July 20, 2017

An Alabama man featured in the hit podcast "S-Town" is scheduled to go on trial in October on charges related to events in the popular narrative. A Bibb County judge signed an order Thursday setting an Oct. 16 trial date for 26-year-old Tyler Goodson of Woodstock, court records show. Goodson has pleaded not guilty to a multi-count ...
