Getting your license back: two cautionary tales

Reinstatement, 19 years later The Missouri Supreme Court last month reinstated Kansas City attorney Gary Long’s license, nearly 20 years after he was disbarred. “I am getting a rare second chance that a lot of people don’t. I feel very fortunate and very lucky,” Long said. The experience of disbarment, an unintended consequence of the voluntary surrender of ...