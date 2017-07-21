Quantcast
Home / National / Kentucky told to pay attorney fees in same-sex marriage case

By: Associated Press July 21, 2017

A federal judge has ordered Kentucky taxpayers to pay more than $220,000 in attorneys' fees for an elected county clerk who caused a national uproar by refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2016. U.S. District Judge Jim Bunning says Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis was acting on behalf of the state government when ...
