Man resentenced to life in killing of Kansas 18-year-old

One of three men convicted in the killing of a Kansas woman initially left to die in a car trunk has been resentenced.

Joseph Mattox, 29, won’t be eligible for parole for 50 years under the life sentence imposed Wednesday after he waived his right to a jury trial in Johnson County District Court. His original Hard 50 sentence was among many vacated by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that juries, not judges, should impose such sentences.

Mattox, his cousin, Dustin Hilt, and Gerald Calbeck were convicted of killing Keighley Alyea, 18, of Overland Park, Kansas. Hilt had dated Alyea, who was beaten with a metal pipe, stabbed and thrown into a car trunk. When her assailants realized she wasn’t dead, she was beaten and stabbed to death.

Her body was found a week later in Missouri’s Cass County.

While Mattox waived trial, he is appealing whether the law he was sentenced under, which was enacted after his conviction, can be applied retroactively to his case. His attorney, Jason Billam, is arguing that he can only be sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years.

Hilt also had his initial Hard 50 sentence vacated and was resentenced to the same term in 2015 upon the recommendation of jurors.