Man resentenced to life in killing of Kansas 18-year-old
One of three men convicted in the killing of a Kansas woman initially left to die in a car trunk has been resentenced. Joseph Mattox, 29, won't be eligible for parole for 50 years under the life sentence imposed Wednesday after he waived his right to a jury trial in Johnson County District Court. His original ...