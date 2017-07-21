Man resentenced to life in killing of Kansas 18-year-old

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

One of three men convicted in the killing of a Kansas woman initially left to die in a car trunk has been resentenced. Joseph Mattox, 29, won't be eligible for parole for 50 years under the life sentence imposed Wednesday after he waived his right to a jury trial in Johnson County District Court. His original ...