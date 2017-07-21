Man wins nearly $45M judgment against Knockerball

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A 25-year-old man paralyzed playing in a large inflatable ball at a Jefferson City mall has won a nearly $45 million judgment against the company that provided the equipment. The plaintiff, Derek Hart, a Boone County resident, sued Knockerball MidMo LLC in January, bringing claims including negligence, strict products liability and premises liability. On Dec. 23, 2016, ...