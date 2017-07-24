Quantcast
Attorney suspended after woman’s death applies for reinstatement

By: Catherine Martin July 24, 2017

The Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel is recommending against the reinstatement of a Kansas City area attorney who had his license suspended in 2014 for leaving the scene of his girlfriend’s accidental death. Robert Mintz, who was formerly a shareholder at Wallace, Saunders, Austin, Brown & Enochs, didn’t face any criminal charges related to the ...
