Attorney suspended after woman’s death applies for reinstatement

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel is recommending against the reinstatement of a Kansas City area attorney who had his license suspended in 2014 for leaving the scene of his girlfriend’s accidental death. Robert Mintz, who was formerly a shareholder at Wallace, Saunders, Austin, Brown & Enochs, didn’t face any criminal charges related to the ...