Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Rolla woman pleads guilty in federal fraud case

Rolla woman pleads guilty in federal fraud case

By: Associated Press July 24, 2017

A central Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for defrauding her employer. Prosecutors said Monday that 54-year-old Denise Rea Barner of Rolla pleaded guilty to access device fraud. She could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing on Oct. 20. Court documents say Barner worked from 1991 through February 2016 for the Robert ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo