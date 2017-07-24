Rolla woman pleads guilty in federal fraud case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A central Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for defrauding her employer. Prosecutors said Monday that 54-year-old Denise Rea Barner of Rolla pleaded guilty to access device fraud. She could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing on Oct. 20. Court documents say Barner worked from 1991 through February 2016 for the Robert ...