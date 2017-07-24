Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Trump intensifies criticism of his own attorney general

Trump intensifies criticism of his own attorney general

By: Associated Press July 24, 2017

President Donald Trump took a new swipe at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday, referring to him in a tweet as "beleaguered" and wondering why Sessions isn't digging into Hillary Clinton's alleged contacts with Russia. Fuming about the ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and questions as to whether his campaign colluded with ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo