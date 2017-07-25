Quantcast
Iowa firm tied to truck deaths has history of legal problems

By: Associated Press July 25, 2017

The small, family-owned Iowa trucking company linked to the deadly case of immigrant smuggling in Texas has a history of safety and tax violations and financial problems, public records show. Pyle Transportation Inc. failed to pay federal employment and trucking taxes for years, faced lawsuits from Iowa labor regulators over unpaid wages owed to drivers and ...
