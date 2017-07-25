Platte County prosecutor returns to private practice

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Joe Vanover, executive assistant prosecuting attorney for Platte County, has joined Kansas City firm Gunn, Shank & Stover. The move follows 14 years as a full-time state prosecutor and a part-time federal prosecutor. Prior to serving as a prosecutor, Vanover was a shareholder in the law firm of Witt, Hicklin & Vanover in Platte City. He earned ...