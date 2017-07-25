Pro se defendant draws judge’s warning

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Raytown man defending himself at trial against allegations he failed to call police or give warning before shooting a homeless man at his warehouse prompted a sharp warning from a judge Tuesday. During opening statements, David Jungerman’s assertions to the jury provoked several objections from counsel for Jeffery Harris, the plaintiff. The 79-year-old defendant’s remarks ...