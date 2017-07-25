Quantcast
Home / Local / Pro se defendant draws judge’s warning

Pro se defendant draws judge’s warning

By: Jessica Shumaker July 25, 2017

A Raytown man defending himself at trial against allegations he failed to call police or give warning before shooting a homeless man at his warehouse prompted a sharp warning from a judge Tuesday. During opening statements, David Jungerman’s assertions to the jury provoked several objections from counsel for Jeffery Harris, the plaintiff. The 79-year-old defendant’s remarks ...
