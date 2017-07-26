Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Appeals court lets suit by Michael Brown’s friend press on

Appeals court lets suit by Michael Brown’s friend press on

By: Associated Press July 26, 2017

A federal appeals court has upheld a judge's refusal to throw out a lawsuit against Ferguson by the man who was with Michael Brown when a police officer shot him to death in 2014. Tuesday's ruling by an 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel sided with Dorian Johnson in concluding that former officer Darren Wilson ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo