Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The caller who rang Valerie Sobel's cellphone had a horrifying message: "We have Simone's finger. Do you want to see the rest of her in a body bag?" Then came the sound of her daughter, screaming in terror. "She called me Mom (and said) 'I'm terrified, please help,' " Sobel recalled. In the hours that followed, the kidnappers ...