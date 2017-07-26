Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

Authorities warn virtual kidnapping scams are on the rise

By: Associated Press July 26, 2017

The caller who rang Valerie Sobel's cellphone had a horrifying message: "We have Simone's finger. Do you want to see the rest of her in a body bag?" Then came the sound of her daughter, screaming in terror. "She called me Mom (and said) 'I'm terrified, please help,' " Sobel recalled. In the hours that followed, the kidnappers ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo