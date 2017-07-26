Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Freeman joins Jackson Lewis

Freeman joins Jackson Lewis

By: Staff Report July 26, 2017

Shelly L. Freeman has joined Jackson Lewis’ Overland Park, Kansas office. Freeman comes to the firm from Freeman & Fowler. She has more than 30 years of experience in workplace law. Her practice includes wage and hour matters, discrimination issues, FLSA reviews and audits, drafting employee handbooks and HR policies for multi-state employers and designing training programs ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo