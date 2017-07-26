Freeman joins Jackson Lewis

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Shelly L. Freeman has joined Jackson Lewis’ Overland Park, Kansas office. Freeman comes to the firm from Freeman & Fowler. She has more than 30 years of experience in workplace law. Her practice includes wage and hour matters, discrimination issues, FLSA reviews and audits, drafting employee handbooks and HR policies for multi-state employers and designing training programs ...