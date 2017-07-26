Quantcast
Home / National / Pharmaceutical company Celgene settles suit for $280 million

Pharmaceutical company Celgene settles suit for $280 million

By: Associated Press July 26, 2017

Celgene Corp. has agreed to pay $280 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit alleging the pharmaceutical company committed fraud promoting a drug with a notorious history that was re-purposed to treat leprosy and another therapy for unapproved cancer treatments, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. The agreement settled a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court by a former ...
