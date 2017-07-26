Pharmacy didn’t cause woman’s complications, jury finds

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A supermarket pharmacy was not responsible for a woman’s post-surgical complications when it did not fill a prescription due to concerns over the dosage ordered by her doctor, a Cass County jury found. The suburban Kansas City jury deliberated for 75 minutes at the conclusion of a three-day trial in late April, rejecting the claims of ...