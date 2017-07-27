Court reporter legislation veto draws criticism

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The recent veto of a bill seeking to clarify reimbursement rates for court reporters has drawn criticism by the main backer of the legislation. On July 14, Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed Senate Bill 128, a bill initially dedicated to removing the division designations from Jackson County Courts. The bill expanded to include several other issues, prompting ...