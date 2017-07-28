Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Black law clerk stays in Charleston after Dylann Roof trial

Black law clerk stays in Charleston after Dylann Roof trial

By: Associated Press July 28, 2017

Christopher Bryant sat in his usual seat raised above a federal courtroom in Charleston, South Carolina, last fall when Dylann Roof walked toward a podium before him. Bryant, a black law clerk for the presiding judge, knew well the racist ideology the self-avowed white supremacist used to explain why he killed nine worshippers at Emanuel AME ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo