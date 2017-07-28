Black law clerk stays in Charleston after Dylann Roof trial

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Christopher Bryant sat in his usual seat raised above a federal courtroom in Charleston, South Carolina, last fall when Dylann Roof walked toward a podium before him. Bryant, a black law clerk for the presiding judge, knew well the racist ideology the self-avowed white supremacist used to explain why he killed nine worshippers at Emanuel AME ...