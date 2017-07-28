Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Department of Justice, agency clash over Civil Rights Act

Department of Justice, agency clash over Civil Rights Act

By: Associated Press July 28, 2017

A federal appeals court in New York City is getting conflicting advice from the government over whether a civil rights law covers sexual orientation. The Department of Justice told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in court papers Wednesday that sexual orientation is not covered by Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. The ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo