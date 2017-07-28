Fellowship at Bryan Cave allows associates to do public interest work, hone skills

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

When Shelby Hewerdine was getting ready to graduate law school, she wanted to explore public interest work after doing internships in the area. At the same time, she knew in her first job she wanted to be building skills and working to become a better lawyer. Through a fellowship at Bryan Cave in St. Louis, Hewerdine was ...