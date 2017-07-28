Frat at Missouri sued over alleged near-fatal hazing case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A former University of Missouri student is suing a fraternity and its parent organization over an alleged hazing incident he says left him with near-fatal alcohol poisoning while the frat already was on probation for alcohol infractions. Brandon Zingale's lawsuit filed Thursday in Boone County — home of the Columbia campus he attended — alleges he ...