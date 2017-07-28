Man wins $5.75M verdict in shooting case

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Jackson County jury has found a Raytown businessman liable for $5.75 million for shooting a homeless man on his business property in 2012, requiring the man to have his leg amputated below the knee. The jury returned a verdict Friday in favor of Jeffery Harris, 49, against 79-year old David Jungerman. The jury awarded Harris $750,000 ...