Man wins $5.75M verdict in shooting case

Man wins $5.75M verdict in shooting case

By: Jessica Shumaker July 28, 2017

A Jackson County jury has found a Raytown businessman liable for $5.75 million for shooting a homeless man on his business property in 2012, requiring the man to have his leg amputated below the knee. The jury returned a verdict Friday in favor of Jeffery Harris, 49, against 79-year old David Jungerman. The jury awarded Harris $750,000 ...
