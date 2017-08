Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Kansas City already was marching toward its worst homicide year in decades when three men were slain in separate shootings over four hours one day last month. One was gunned down on a porch, another in a vehicle. The third man was shot in a front yard. The bloodshed has the city in an unwanted spotlight ...