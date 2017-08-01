Court rules Rams should have paid sales tax

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A commission erred in finding that the St. Louis Rams didn’t have to pay sales tax on tickets sold from February 2010 to January 2013, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday. The court reversed the commission’s decision, which also said the team was owed a refund, and remanded the case for further proceedings. The Administrative Hearing ...