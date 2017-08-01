Courthouse flooding prompts emergency grant funds

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Officials in Carter County are receiving emergency grant funding to help them recover records at the Van Buren Courthouse submerged in flash flooding in late April. On July 19, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s Local Records Division announced a grant of up to $100,000 to help officials in the southeast county freeze dry and decontaminate the ...