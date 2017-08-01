Quantcast
Home / Local / Ex-Washington University dean pleads guilty to child porn

Ex-Washington University dean pleads guilty to child porn

By: Associated Press August 1, 2017

A former dean at Washington University in St. Louis has pleaded guilty in a federal child porn case and could face up to 20 years in prison. Justin Carroll pleaded guilty Monday to one count of access with intent to view child pornography. Sentencing is Oct. 26. Carroll is a former dean of students and interim athletic ...
