Fired prosecutor remains blocked from job

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

An appeals court ruling Tuesday upheld Jackson County officials’ decision to modify an arbitration award that would reinstate a fired prosecutor, blocking him from returning to the job. David Mitchell, an assistant prosecuting attorney, was fired in August 2011 by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Mitchell was represented in the case by his union, Local ...