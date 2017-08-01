Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Inmate to use self-defense assertion in prison murder trial

Inmate to use self-defense assertion in prison murder trial

By: Associated Press August 1, 2017

Court records say a man accused of killing another inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary plans to assert self-defense during his murder trial. The records say Lha Southideth-Whiten has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of Michael Whitworth during an Oct. 20 altercation in the Fort Madison prison's cafeteria. Southideth-Whiten's trial is scheduled ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo