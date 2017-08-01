Inmate to use self-defense assertion in prison murder trial

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Court records say a man accused of killing another inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary plans to assert self-defense during his murder trial. The records say Lha Southideth-Whiten has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the slaying of Michael Whitworth during an Oct. 20 altercation in the Fort Madison prison's cafeteria. Southideth-Whiten's trial is scheduled ...