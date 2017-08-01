Settlement reached in lawsuit involving Missouri mansion

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The owner of a 72,000-square-foot, five-story mansion in southwestern Missouri has settled a lawsuit against the supplier of concrete used to build the 13-bedroom castle-style behemoth. The July 21 settlement avoided a jury trial that was scheduled to have begun Monday in Springfield in the lawsuit by the family of astrophysicist Steven Huff against Kansas-based Monarch ...