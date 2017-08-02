Boy Scouts: Top leaders didn’t call Trump to praise speech

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Boy Scouts are denying a claim by President Donald Trump that the head of the youth organization called the president to praise his politically aggressive speech to the Scouts' national jamboree. Trump told The Wall Street Journal, "I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that ...