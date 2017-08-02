Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Court approves settlement over child’s murder

Court approves settlement over child’s murder

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com August 2, 2017

A Cole County circuit judge approved a $5 million settlement for the mother of a 9-year-old girl murdered by a teenager in mid-Missouri. Alyssa D. Bustamante pleaded guilty in 2012 to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the murder of Elizabeth Olten in 2009, when Bustamante was 15. Bustamante strangled and stabbed the young girl ...
Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo