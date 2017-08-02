Court approves settlement over child’s murder

Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Cole County circuit judge approved a $5 million settlement for the mother of a 9-year-old girl murdered by a teenager in mid-Missouri. Alyssa D. Bustamante pleaded guilty in 2012 to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the murder of Elizabeth Olten in 2009, when Bustamante was 15. Bustamante strangled and stabbed the young girl ...